Megastar Tom Cruise was reportedly spotted in Basildon for filming at an industrial estate, with a helicopter landing.

A video shared on Facebook seems to show the actor with a helicopter at Burnt Mills Industrial Estate in Basildon yesterday.

The video seems to show the actor waving at fans and onlookers.

Delighted fans claim they say the star landing in the helicopter in Burnt Mills to film. It is understood he was at a filming buisness in the town.

One resident posted online: "Stood in yard today watching a helicopter land next door having watched one land yesterday.

"Who should it be but Tom Cruise himself here to film at the underwater film set in Basildon for the latest Mission Impossible film."

Just a few months after the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel debuted at the box office, it's now receiving the recognition it deserves.

On January 24, it was revealed that the Tom Cruise-led film was nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards.

One of the world's highest-paid actors, he has received various accolades, including an Honorary Palme d'Or and three Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for four Academy Awards.

His films have grossed over £4 billion in North America and over $11.1 billion worldwide making him one of the highest-grossing box-office stars of all time.