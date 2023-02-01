Ian Cundy discovered the bomb shell on the beach at Bradwell on Tuesday, January 24.

He was walking his three dogs when he noticed the object.

Mr Cundy, from Bradwell, said: “It’s a nice quiet area where I go with the dogs.

"I was walking down there on Tuesday morning and as I was walking along I became aware that this metal thing was uncovered.

“I went over and had a look and thought maybe it’s a pipe or something.

“I actually kicked it a couple of times with my foot and thought maybe it had some writing on it that would say what it is.

“The dogs were running around it and then I saw it was a bomb shape so I took some pictures.

“I thought I should get away and report it.

“It all escalated fairly quickly. One minute I was going home and having breakfast with my wife and I thought should I bother them, I wasn’t sure.

“But reporting it was the right thing to do.

“It was the talk of the village for a couple of days.

“The police were really good and cordoned off the area.

“Apparently It could have smashed some windows if it went off.”

Mr Cundy added: “During the war there were targets around there so the chances of things being uncovered is very likely.

“It was fairly near the shore, but others are said to be further out.”

Army bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and confirmed there were no explosives inside the shell.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Explosive Ordinance Disposal experts have now safely dealt with the Second World War shell found in Bradwell.

"They have also confirmed there were no explosives inside."