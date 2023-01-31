Officers investigating the death of Phillip Lewis after his body was found in Oakwood Pond, are now searching at Netteswell Pond.

Specialist search teams began work on Monday, January 30, and are likely to remain there until the end of the week.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "This relates to an ongoing murder investigation following the death of 59-year-old Phillip Lewis from Harlow.

"A cordon remains in place and we ask the public to respect this whilst we carry out our enquiries.

"Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact Essex Police.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident 582 of 31 December when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."