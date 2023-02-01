Retired consultant orthopaedic surgeon Jeremy Parker qualified in 1991 and practised hip and knee surgery in Colchester and Tendring.

The former surgeon, who worked at Colchester Hospital and the Oaks Hospital in Colchester, was accused of providing improper clinical care to six patients including one case which resulted in a patient having to have part of their leg amputated.

The allegations were originally presented to the council by the General Medical Council’s lawyer Richard Holland.

Patients were labelled A to F and the hearing was told Mr Parker had dealings with them between August 2015 and November 2018.

The GMC alleges Mr Parker conducted a hip replacement surgery on Patient A in August 2015 which became infected.

Mr Holland said: “Consequently, Mr Parker tried to treat the infection with antibiotics before a further surgery in May 2017 which resulted in severe blood loss and an admission to the ICU for five days.

“Another procedure was conducted in July 2017 resulting in severe haemorrhaging and blood loss which proved catastrophic as the patient had to have a below the leg amputation on July 12, 2017.”

The tribunal determined Mr Parker had failed to diagnose patient A’s right hip infection before and/or immediately after operating.

It determined he failed to act upon the diagnosis of right hip infection when microbiology samples confirmed infection and discus care with professional colleagues and/or in a multi-disciplinary team meeting prior to operating.

The tribunal proved Mr Parker failed to record the rationale for treatment decision, any operation record and details of any follow up appointments following this operation.

Mr Parker performed a keyhole surgery on the right hip of Patient B in October 2017 and the tribunal proved he failed to obtain informed consent in that he did not discuss the specific risks and/or benefits of the procedure and/or alternative treatment options with.

Additionally, Mr Parker failed to record he had discussed the specific risks and/or benefits of the procedure and/or alternative treatment options, a clinical assessment of Patient B prior to procedure, the rationale for treatment decisions, the likely outcome, and any follow up.

For Patient C, Mr Parker performed a revision of a surgical procedure in December 2017 and failed to discuss Patient C’s care at a multi-disciplinary team meeting and record that he discussed Patient C’s care at a multi-disciplinary team meeting.

He also failed to follow restrictions on his practice imposed by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust and Oaks Hospital.

The hearing continues.