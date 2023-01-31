Grateful beach hut owners in Holland-on-Sea recently invited police officers to their seafront shacks for a cup of tea and a chit-chat as a way of saying thank you.

They decided to show their appreciation after the force identified and apprehended four young people who admitted damaging their huts last September.

During the incident, the expensive sheds were broken into and a variety of items were reported to have been stolen from inside.

PC Paul Harrison subsequently set up a local police operation – which included patrolling the area - to find those responsible and stop it happening again.

After officers caught those responsible they offered face to face or written apologies and some offered to re-paint the huts to make up for what they had done.

They have since received a conditional caution.

PC Harrison said: “What may seem like a bit of fun to some, caused a lot of distress and upset for many people. This behaviour is not acceptable in our community.

“Those responsible for the damage have now apologised and offered to make amends for what they did.

“If you see something that doesn’t seem right, including antisocial behaviour, please report it to us. If we know the things which are causing you concern, we can help.”