Special Constable Alfie Dollard has been dismissed after the panel found he had misused police information while off duty back in September 2021.

It was alleged while at a social event SC Dollard accessed information about three vehicles for a non-policing purpose, then shared information with the owners of the vehicles.

SC Dollard was then placed on restricted duties, without access to data systems, whilst the allegations were being investigated.

A misconduct hearing was held at Chelmsford Civic Centre, between Monday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 18, led by legally qualified chair, Mr Andrew Clemes.

SC Dollard was found to have committed gross misconduct and dismissed without notice from the role.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “As with all volunteers and employees of Essex Police, Special Constable Dollard had extensive training on police systems and the importance of only accessing information for a valid policing purpose.

“We are trusted by our communities to safeguard their data and anyone given that responsibility knows there will be significant consequences for breaking that trust.

“Special Constable Dollard’s actions do not reflect the care, professionalism and sound judgement displayed by the overwhelming majority of officers, staff and volunteers in Essex Police who dedicate their time to protecting and serving.”