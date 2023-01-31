A survey is being conducted by Tendring Council to find out what type of support would be most useful to businesses, what challenges they face and future aspirations.

Questions also look at carbon reduction plans, and where firms may be able to benefit from investment pipelines.

Mary Newton, Tendring Council's cabinet member for business and economic growth, said the feedback would help the council better shape future support and priorities.

“There is funding available for business support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, as well as ongoing economic strategy development by the North Essex Economic Board – but for both of these to be effective we need to know what businesses require,” she said.

“I would urge all business owners, whether they are a sole trader or start-up, or a large employer, to complete the survey so they can help us shape future support and investment.”

The survey can be found on the council’s consultation web page at tendringdc.gov.uk/consultation and is running until Friday, March 3.