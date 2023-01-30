A SERIOUS collision on M11 causes road closures and delays.
The M11 in Essex is closed on southbound between J7 and J6 due to a serious crash.
There is a full emergency service presence at the scene.
The incident is likely to be ongoing for some time.
All emergency services, including an Air Ambulance, are in attendance.
Congestion is building on the approach.
It is advised to plan ahead or re-route to due impacts on the route.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting trafficengland.com or by calling the contact centre team at 0300 123 5000.
