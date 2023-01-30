A HOST of work is progressing on a series of projects on Clacton Pier to get ready for an influx of visitors.

Outside contractors and an in-house team are busy preparing for February half term and beyond.

The programme of schemes includes regular winter and rides maintenance, as well as the major new dinosaur attraction, Jurassic Pier.

Traditional fairground artists are also being employed to paint ten cars for the refurbished Waltzer which has undergone an upgrade costing more than £100,000.

The popular ride will be back in operation later this year with a modern new look.

Director Billy Ball said the aim is to have the pier looking its best for the coming year.

“We have workmen all around the site at the moment, tackling a whole range of jobs on the structure itself and our rides,” he said.

“February half term is the first time we expect to pull in a significant number of visitors in 2023 and we need to have things in place to take advantage of that.

“It has been full-on this winter and we don’t expect to stop anytime soon. The improvements are on-going.”

Mr Ball added that there has been massive interest in the new dinosaur attraction which should be open towards the end of Spring.

Animatronic dinosaurs are currently being shipped from Asia and are due to arrive at the end of February or beginning of March.

The old roof on the former Seaquarium has been removed, will be replaced with a new one and the whole building fully insulated.

Simworx, the company providing a special effects 4D cinema, will be on site after half term undertaking the installation.

A 6ft T-Rex has also been commissioned to help promote the new attraction.

All main rides on the pier will be half price at weekends and in the school holiday from February 11 through to the end of the month.