Tendring Scouts will host the fair and several stalls will be displaying gifts and presents including knitting and crochet items, books, garden ornaments, plants, baby items and more.

The event is free to attend, family friendly and has disability access as well as free parking.

A spokesman for Tendring Scouts said: “Not only will you be supporting an amazing event, but when you buy from our stall holders, you get to meet the people that made the product with love, care and passion.”

The fair will take place on Saturday, February 4, at the Tendring Scout Centre in Valley Road, Clacton, from 10am until 2pm.