A GP has called on the NHS to inform patients about the state of GP surgeries... and what ailments patients should be seeking care for.

Thorpe Surgery has voiced its concerns about what it sees as a disconnect between itself and patients.

The surgery said the main issue is a misuse of its services with residents coming into the practice for "minor health concerns" too frequently.

A spokeswoman for the surgery said: “A&E is full because there are no beds, because patients cannot be discharged, because there is not adequate care available at home.

“Despite the significant investment in the NHS across recent years, the system remains dysfunctional on so many levels due to many factors.

“The NHS workers on the ground are seldom consulted when changes are brought in.

“Faceless NHS diktats and changes to working arrangements are bestowed upon general practice, hospital staff and the ambulance service by CCGs, ICBs, etc.”

The surgery has put forward a list of requests to NHS representatives in order to further educate patients on the state of practices and why the current situation is so dire.

Putting all healthcare professionals under the blanket term of GP or doctor is one complaint.

The spokeswoman added: “There are many suitably qualified staff other than doctors such as advanced prescribing nurses and paramedics who are working with physiotherapists, pharmacists and many others.

“By not referring to these highly trained staff it is adding fuel to the ‘lack of doctors’ debate and a feeling that only doctors can provide excellent care.

“We’d like the NHS to highlight how many ambulances have been called when it would be more appropriate for patients to make their own way to hospital.

“Having 24-hour provisions has generated more demand causing increased stress on GP staff and GP services were not shut during the pandemic, telephone appointments are entirely appropriate for patients.”

The NHS, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust and Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board declined to comment.