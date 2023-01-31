Archie Playle, an avid instrumentalist, is a Year 10 student at Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in both Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken.

Impressively, he can now use the title Associate of the Royal Schools of Music after his name after achieving a merit upon completing a post-Grade 8 piano diploma.

During his exam, which he prepared for by making the most of his school’s music department, Archie had to display an above university degree level of performance.

Archie secured his latest diploma after achieving his Grade 8 in piano during the coronavirus pandemic, for which he received a distinction.

Archie said: “It feels good to reach this achievement after so many years of hard work. My piano tutor, Peter Thorne, has been so helpful.

“He was the first person who started me off on my journey on the piano. My Dad's also a musician and he first sparked my interest in music."

Last Summer awesome Archie also won the Under 19 Essex Young Musician of the Year Award, a competition for which his music Peter Throne helped him prepare.

Dave Thorogood, music lead at Tendring Technology College, added: “Archie is one of those students who you may only encounter once or twice in a career.

“My job is to make sure his composition skills, listening skills and use of music terminology can match his performance ability.”

Michelle Hughes, executive headteacher at Tendring Technology College, could not be happier to have the next music superstar under her very roof.

“Everyone at Tendring Technology College is so proud of Archie, who has gone above and beyond in pursuing his passion and skill,” she said.

“We want our students to be happy, have fun and enjoy being engaged in their learning, and this result truly demonstrates this.

“To achieve university degree status is phenomenal and demonstrates Archie’s commitment and discipline to learning.

“Well done again Archie for all your hard work.”