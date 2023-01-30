SPECIALIST airborne medics were deployed to the same seaside town two days in a row after two women suffered nasty falls.

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was first called into action on Friday to assist teams from the East of England Ambulance Service in Clacton.

The life-saving organisation was then sent to the coastal resort for a second time the following day, this time to also assist the Hazardous Area Response Team.

Both call-outs, during which the teams worked together to optimise patient outcome, involved female casualties who had each sustained serious injuries after falling.

The latter was transported to an emergency department for ongoing treatment, while the former had to be taken to a major trauma centre.

The latest incidents come after the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was sent to three serious medical emergencies in north Essex in the same day earlier this week month.

The specialist team, which is reliant on donations to stay in the skies, was called to Walton, Colchester and Tendring to a trio of emergencies concerning male casualties.

A spokesman for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance said: “Our aim is to save lives by delivering a first class pre-hospital emergency medical service to the people of Essex.”