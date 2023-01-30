COUNCILLORS have been told they will need to decide between funding council services … or parties to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Frinton and Walton celebrated the Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond jubilee in style last year with street parties in Connaught Avenue and High Street, along with a beacon lighting event at the Naze.

District councillors were each given £1,000 each to support events and parties in their wards.

Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen asked Tendring Council’s cabinet members whether cash would again be set aside for events to mark the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

But bosses at the cash-strapped council are concerned about funding celebrations given cuts in local authority grants from central government and sky-rocketing costs.

Ian Davidson, chief executive, said: “We have got a significant amount of savings to find coming up, yet we’re talking about whether we actually fund parties.

“I know that may sound harsh, but there will be decisions about services that members will have to make.

“At the end of the day, it will be up to councillors to decide whether they want to put money in for events and celebrations or whether to fund services.

“This will not be the most difficult decision councillors have to make going into the forthcoming year around savings.”

Mr Allen said he asked the question as organisers and residents will ask ward councillors about available funding.

“I didn’t mean to embarrass anyone,” he said. “But residents do ask us councillors about what the council is doing and I just wanted an answer.”

Council leader Neil Stock said the coronation is a “big deal” for the country and revealed that the council would not be charging fees to residents who want to run street parties or for associated road closures.

“We’re not going to charge for people having coronation or street parties, but they will need to make an application for road closures,” he said.

He added that other councillors have approached him about whether there will be a small fund per councillor to contribute to parties in their wards and that he will be looking into the matter.