NURSES at hospitals in Colchester and Clacton are set to walk out next week in a row over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing has advised its members at Clacton and Colchester hospitals will be participating in strike action as part of their ongoing strike for a pay increase.

RCN staff members scheduled to work on Monday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 7, at both Clacton and Colchester hospitals will withdraw their labour for both days.

The strikes will take place across day shifts, from 7.30am, to 7.30pm on both days.

In a statement released online, the Royal College of Nursing said: “As a member of the RCN employed at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, you have the right to be part of lawful strike action and withdraw your labour.

"If you can, you are also encouraged to attend one of the picket lines above.

“If you are not scheduled to work on the day of strike action, you can still attend a picket line to support your colleagues.

"Members of the public will be able to show their support for striking nursing staff by visiting picket lines.”

For more information on the strikes, visit bit.ly/3kNC3Pz.