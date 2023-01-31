PEOPLE wanting to use recycling centres across Essex will have to book under a new trial.

Essex County Council is will be trialling a booking system for all vehicles visiting its recycling centres.

The booking system, which will be trialled from Monday, March 13, will impact residents visiting council-owned recycling centres.

It aims to reduce congestion and waiting times.

Residents will be able to book their slots in advance, via a link on the Love Essex website if they are using a car, with site users on foot do not need to book a slot.

Blue badge holders do not need to book a slot.

Malcolm Buckley, member for Waste Reduction and Recycling, said: “The booking system trials at both Rayleigh Recycling Centre and the van-friendly sites have been well-received by residents.

“The sites have been less congested, and we’ve been able to reduce the misuse of sites by vehicles carrying commercial waste.

“Residents will continue to be encouraged to switch off their engines when waiting to access the recycling centres.

“We will monitor the trial to measure its success and can make amendments as necessary.”

For full details, visit bit.ly/2k1H6go.