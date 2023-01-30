A REVIEW will be undertaken into the future of Clacton’s high-flying airshow in the face of shrinking council budgets.

A report looking at increased costs as part of Tendring Council’s draft budget for 2023/4 revealed the net cost to the taxpayer for the show has risen to £50,000.

The spectacle sees more than 200,000 visitors descend on the resort over two days every August.

But council leaders are concerned about the coming financial storm in local government due to inflation, increased energy and wage costs alongside reduced central government funding.

A report said: “The council remains committed to continuing to deliver this successful show looking ahead to 2023 and beyond.

“But it is recognised this needs to be balanced against the financial challenges faced by the council.

“With this in mind, a more detailed review will be undertaken to explore options to secure the longer-term future of the show.

“However, in the interim period and given the relatively long lead-in time to deliver a show in 2023, which will be its 30th anniversary, additional funding has now been included in the 2023/24 budget to support the cost of this year's show.”

The draft budget sets out a three per cent increase in the council’s share of council tax in 2023/4, which means the average Band D home will pay £188.11 to the district council – an increase of £5.37 on 2022/3.

The figure is in addition to the levies set by Essex County Council and the Essex police and fire commissioner.

Council leader Neil Stock said: “The budget is based on a three per cent increase, which ironically, because of the prevailing rate of inflation, is probably the lowest council tax increase in real terms that this council has ever set – given inflation is running about 11 per cent.

“This is a very sensible, very prudent budget given the very difficult financial situation that the council faces.”

“There will inevitably be some very tough decisions in the coming months and years,” he added.

The budget is expected to see several adjustments before being presented to the full council on February 14.