TENDRING residents will shortly receive letters encouraging them to confirm details of voters living at their address.

Letters will start to land on doormats this week listing those eligible to vote at the address - and reminding those who are not detailed to register for upcoming elections in May.

The Household Notification Letter also sets out if people have a postal or proxy vote, and provides details of how to apply.

Ian Davidson, electoral registration officer for Tendring, said: “Although May 4 seems some time away, it won’t be long until deadlines for registering to vote, and for alternative methods of voting, are upon us – so I’d urge people to check their details now and register so they can have their say.

“We’re also taking this opportunity to remind everyone that voter ID is now in place, so anyone who votes at a polling station will need to bring photo ID, or a Voter Authentication Certificate.”

People have until April 17 to register to vote, April 18 to apply for a postal vote and April 25 to apply for a proxy vote, and for a VAC.

To register to vote visit gov.uk/register-to-vote, or for more details on postal and proxy voting, or voter ID, visit tendringdc.gov.uk/elections.