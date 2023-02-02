A CAMPAIGN group has been launched in a bid to save Walton and Frinton’s all-weather lifeboat.

Walton and Frinton RNLI’s Tamar class lifeboat will be replaced by a smaller D-class inshore lifeboat as part of a shake-up of the services in north Essex.

It is understood the decision is linked to issues with lifeboats using Walton Pier as a base – and the all-weather lifeboat will leave Walton in September next year.

Stewart Oxley, the station’s lifeboat operations manager, said his team had put forward alternative plans, but they have been rejected.

That decision has led to the launch of the new Walton and Frinton Lifeboat Campaign group – which is aimed at spearheading the fight to keep an all-weather boat in the town.

Mr Oxley said: “Any hope that the RNLI management would reassess their decision to downgrade the station's lifeboat to a small D-Class has ended.

“We have been officially told a larger B-Class Atlantic 85 lifeboat would not be considered for allocation to our station.

“In order to be able to undertake a response to a wider variety of incidents, the Atlantic 85 would be the best choice according to the RNLI’s own data modelling.

“However, this decision, according to the RNLI the data modelling, tells them no additional lives would be saved by having the bigger, more capable lifeboat than the small D-Class beach boat we have been allocated.”

Mr Oxley has now called for a public meeting with senior RNLI management to explain their thinking to residents.

“A new group has been formed to try and channel the support shown to us thus far,” he added.

“We are working closely with councillors and the Naze Management Board to communicate our dissatisfaction at the current decision and the potential dangers we feel it may present to local sailors, residents and holidaymakers over time.

“We hope this new support group will be able to keep up the fight for a suitable lifeboat to be allocated to Walton and Frinton.”

The Gazette contacted RNLI’s HQ for comment, but it had not responded at the time of going to press.

A spokesman previously said: "We are currently in the middle of a review and are not in a position to comment any further until this has been completed."