A POPULAR clothing shop has announced it will be closing down at the end of March.

Spirit, in Station Road, Clacton, has traded successfully for 15 years since it opened in 2008.

Its owners said it is with a “heavy heart’ that they have decided to shut its doors for the final time.

A statement reads: “Our lease is up for renewal and we cannot come to a mutual agreement with our landlord.

“We’ve met some truly wonderful people, many that we now call friends.

“We have an amazing sale on in store so please pop in and take a look.”