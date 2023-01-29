RESIDENTS can sail to London on a new river bus service from Essex.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has announced it is launching a new service which will take passengers into London by boat.

The boat will be sailing from Tilbury Pier on Friday, February 17 for one day.

The boat can be boarded from Tilbury Pier and will take 40 minutes to get to Greenwhich Peninsula or 60 minutes to London Bridge.

The boat will take a scenic route along the Thames, passing The Thames Barrier, The O2, The Old Royal Naval College Greenwich, Canary Wharf and under Tower Bridge.

A spokesman for Uber Boat by Thames Clippers said: “Hello Gravesend and Tilbury.

“Exciting news, we'll be sailing from the estuary towns to the heart of the capital on Friday 17 February.

“It’s time to start planning your half-term adventures.

“Our River Bus service is the perfect way to get around the capital as well as bookend your trip into town.

“With an All Day ticket, you can make unlimited use of our services for the day, turning travel time into part of your London adventure.

“Uber Boat by Thames Clippers regular services depart central London piers every 10 - 30 minutes.

“You'll benefit from a guaranteed seat once you're on board and there's no getting caught in traffic jams, just plain sailing.

“Our Gravesend/ Tilbury services will call at North Greenwich and London Bridge City piers only.”

To book tickets, go to https://booking.thamesclippers.com/thames-clippers-tickets/gravesend-tilbury-leisure-trips.html.