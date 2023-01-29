Airline Flybe announced it would be ceasing all trading with immediate effect, seeing all scheduled flights cancelled.

It comes as the regional airline released a statement sharing that they “are sad to announce that Flybe has been placed into administration.”

Customers of the airline have been urged to not travel if to airports unless they have made other agreements.

The news shocked travellers after Flybe returned to business back in April 2022 after it entered administration for the first time in March 2020.

With many passengers left stranded or worried if they can get a refund from the airline cancelled trading, many have been wondering what happens now.

On 28 Jan 23 David Pike & Mike Pink were appointed Joint Administrators of Flybe Limited. Flybe has now ceased trading. All Flybe flights from & to the UK are cancelled & will not be rescheduled. Further information can be found @ https://t.co/VbCQW2SmGn & https://t.co/bcNJz3Cthq pic.twitter.com/DhLb8UhwXk — Flybe ✈ (@flybe) January 28, 2023

Flybe administration: What happens next?





The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) typically starts repatriation operations to help bring customers home, but this is unlikely for Flybe.

However, this is because most destinations that Flybe served are in the UK, meaning there is alternative transport available.

Consumer director of CAA, Paul Smith said: “We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled.

“For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information.”

Flybe booking: Can I get a refund?





If your holiday was ATOL-protected, you should contact your travel firm who should be able to arrange alternative flights or give you a full refund.

If you do not have ATOL protection, there are still a few things you can do to get your cashback.

Those who booked on a credit or debit card can try chargeback, where you ask your card provider to try and recoup what you paid from Flybe’s payment processor.

Although the chargeback isn’t a legal requirement it is a customer service promise.

If you paid on a credit card for a flight that cost more than £100 you can use Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act according to Money Saving Expert.

They share that “if you pay on your credit card for an individual flight costing more than £100, the card company's equally liable and you may be able to claim from it.”

You should also check your travel insurance to see if your policy will allow you to claim for the cost of the flight or knock-costs like hotels.