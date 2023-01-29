Journalist and presenter Dame Esther Rantzen has revealed she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 82-year-old broadcaster and long-time activist and founder of charities Childline and The Silver Line confirmed the news on Sunday, January 29.

In a statement shared to PA news agency, Dame Esther said: “In the last few weeks I have discovered that I am suffering from lung cancer which has now spread.

“At the moment I am undergoing various tests, to assess the best treatment.

“I have decided not to keep this secret any more because I find it difficult to skulk around various hospitals wearing an unconvincing disguise, and because I would rather you heard the facts from me.”

Known as a trailblazer for female broadcasters, Dame Esther became a household name during her career at the BBC.

She is best-known for presenting That’s Life!, a programme featuring a mix of investigations, topical issues and entertainment – from 1973 to 1994.

In 1986, the journalist founded the children’s charity Childline and later The Silver Line in 2013 which supports elderly people.

Sharing the news of her diagnosis, Dame Esther added: “At the age of 82, this diagnosis has prompted me to look back over the years, and I want to express my profound thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful, filled with fun, and with inspiration.

“First and foremost my family. My three children Miriam, Rebecca and Joshua have been the most wonderful support, company, and source of love and laughter and I am deeply grateful to them.”