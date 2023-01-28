A MAN was assaulted multiple times by burglars in his home whilst looking after his granddaughter.

Police were called to an address in Ellis Road in Clacton at about 8.30am on Thursday following an aggravated burglary.

The victim was inside his address with his granddaughter at the time of the incident.

He witnessed three men climb over the rear wall into the garden.

They then entered the property and demanded money and jewellery.

They assaulted the victim multiple times and caused a large amount of criminal damage to the man's home.

The suspects left the property when they were disturbed by someone else arriving home.

They got into a red Ford Fiesta and drove away, turning left at the end of the road towards Waterglade Retail Park.

It is believed a white Renault Kangoo was also involved.

Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help with an ongoing burglary investigation in Clacton.

“Officers were called to the residential address at Ellis Road in Clacton Thursday morning (26 January) at around 8:30am following an aggravated burglary.

“The men then entered the property demanding money and jewellery and causing a large amount of criminal damage.

“The victim, who was caring for his granddaughter at the time, was then assaulted multiple times.

“It’s believed that a white Renault Kangoo was also involved.

“We are appealing to anyone witnesses or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist with this investigation to get in contact.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 42/15127/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”