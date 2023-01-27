HUNDREDS of arrests were made across Essex during the Christmas and New Year period last year as police looked to combat drink and drug driving offences.

During the six weeks from November 21 to the final day of the year, Essex Police said 370 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving or drug driving.

Of that number, 163 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving, 158 were arrested on drug driving, and 49 were arrested for failing to provide a specimen over a six-week period.

Essex Police also ensured as a proportion of the offenders were fast-tracked to court, with 42 appearing in front of magistrates 48 hours after they were charged with drink driving.

All 42 people received driving disqualifications, with the average length of the bans standing at 17 months.

Two drivers were also handed suspended jail terms, with another two ordered to carry out unpaid work.

The crackdown from police has been part of a national campaign, ‘drink driving – together we can stop it’.

Inspector Matt Crow, of the roads policing unit, said the main aim of the campaign is road safety.

He said: “Our priority is to keep the roads moving and safe for all our road users."