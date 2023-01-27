A SERVICE has been held on Clacton seafront to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

More than 50 people gathered in the Sunken Rose Garden for the event at 11am today.

Harvey Newman, a member of the local Jewish community, led the service with a short sermon reminding those gathered of the lessons humanity has learnt from the Holocaust.

Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris also said a few words, while Anna Molen read two poems by Dora Love.

A survivor of the Holocaust who settled in Colchester, Dora Love spent much of her life educating others about the atrocity.

Plaque - Clacton's Holocaust memorial (Image: TDC)

Mr Harris said: “It is important that we actively commemorate this horrific event from modern history, because shared experience and reflection allows us to learn from our collective past.

“Harvey’s words made all of us think about what we have learnt – and must continue to learn – from the Holocaust.”

First held in 2001 after being established by the government, Holocaust Memorial Day aims to promote awareness of how people and communities were persecuted by the Nazis.

Harwich played a key role in the Kindertransport as the first stop for most of the 10,000 predominantly Jewish children rescued from Europe shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War.