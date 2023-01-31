A ROAD safety group teamed up with primary school pupils to clampdown on speeding outside a school in Clacton.

Vision Zero, an initiative created by The Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP), joined youngsters at St Clare’s Primary School's Crossing Patrol and the parking partnership at the crossing outside the school last on Monday.

The enforcement and educational teams worked together on the project, which saw nine parking tickets issued, 35 speeding tickets given to motorists who exceeded the 30mph limit over eight sites where speeding was identified as a local concern.

Five 'Fatal Four' tickets were issued to motorists for using mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.

Samantha Wright, road crime operational manager at Essex Police, said: “The fantastic results show a brilliant team effort supporting the Vision Zero campaign which aims to reduce the number of road-related deaths in the county and our safe system approach where we join forces with others who share our vision for safe roads.

“We had 43 year five pupils who took part in the Road Safety Pedestrian Training showing them how to be safe when crossing roads, using their bikes and making sure they watch out for hazards that could affect their safety.

“They also joined in with our School Speed Watch sessions tackling speeding motorists in the vicinity of their school.

More than 30 parents and reception class pupils took part in the EYFS Road Safety presentation.

Fixed penalty notices were issued for offences including 24 non-seatbelt wearing, eight mobile phones, 17 speeding, seven careless driving and eight other traffic offences.

Ms Wright added: “The pupils spoke to nine drivers who were stopped for speeding offences, and they pointed out the need to adhere to the speed limit so that unnecessary collisions didn’t occur as two drivers were recorded driving at 40 miles per hour.”

“Thank you to Claire Stone, Safer Essex Roads Safety Technician and School Liaison Officer for working alongside the school, pupils and parking partnership, ensuring a successful event.

“We also had support from councillor James Codling, who saw partnership working in action and is looking forward to supporting the next event in February.”