A MAN who sold Class A drugs to an undercover police officer will be sentenced on Friday.

Jack Horlick, 21, supplied the drugs to an undercover cop on November 6 and 7, 2019.

He admitted two counts of supplying cocaine and two counts of supplying heroin in Clacton.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Horlick was a runner for the “Ice” drug line.

Horlick, of Hedgemans Road, Dagenham, was due to be sentenced on January 27 but did not turn up.

Judge David Turner KC adjourned proceedings and fixed a new sentence date for this Friday.