A POLICE chief inspector visited a town meeting residents and dignitaries as part of a district tour.

Tendring district commander Chief Insp Ella Latham visited Harwich and Dovercourt on Wednesday, January 25, continuing her meet-and-greet tour of towns in Tendring.

She met with mayor and mayoress Ivan and Jo Henderson, as well as councillors Garry Calver, David Smith, Steve Richardson, Bill Davidson, Geoff Smith and David Chant.

The group was also joined by Leanne Thornton, community safety manager at Tendring Council.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “This gave the local councillors chance to raise any concerns or questions they had regarding their wards.

"After the meeting Chief Insp Latham had a walk around the area to meet with residents and business owners as part of our neighbourhood policing week.

“Many thanks to the staff at the Guildhall, Harwich, for their hospitality.”

Harwich Mayor Ivan Henderson outlined was discussed during the meeting with the new chief inspector.

He said: “It was nice to meet chief inspector Latham for the first time and get to know her team.

District Tour - Mayor and mayoress Ivan and Jo Henderson meet with officers. (Image: Essex Police)

“We’re already familiar with the Harwich PCSO and other officers but it was good to meet up with her and share different areas of concern we may have.

“These concerns relate to anti-social behaviour and vandalism like damage to beach huts.”

Mr Henderson maintained that Harwich Town Council has always had a good relationship with the police who he says have been responsive to any issues raised.

He added: “Police are going to target these issues with CCTV put up for specific time periods and they’ve had officers patrolling around problem areas.

“Usually if we say there is a particular area of concern they have always been good at dealing with it

The chief inspector visited Manningtree, Lawford and Mistley on Tuesday, January 24, to have discussions with councillors Ruth Stock, Carlo and Val Guglielmi, Jason Charelsworth and Alan Coley at Manningtree Station.

Chief Inspector Latham will visited Walton yesterday, February 1, and will be in Frinton today.

The police spokesman added: “If you see us out and about, please come over and speak with us about any concerns you may have in your community or just to say hello.”