DINERS have had their first look at a new £1million retro-inspired seafront lounge café and bar in Clacton.

Loungers UK, which operates more than 200 sites across the country, has overhauled the dated Atlanta building on the Lower Promenade into a retro-inspired retreat “with a nod to a glamorous bygone era”.

The new Martello Lounge opened its doors for the first time this week.

%image('16398266', type="article-full")

It includes heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors, alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting.

On the front of the building, under a canopy will be ‘Eric’s Kiosk’, where beachgoers will able to purchase drinks and snacks.

%image('16398216', type="article-full", id="Great view: The new Martello Lounger overlooks Clacton Pier", alt="Great view: The new Martello Lounger overlooks Clacton Pier")

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: "We're delighted to finally be open and to welcome the good folk of Clacton to Martello Lounge.

“We've already received some really lovely feedback.

%image('16398297', type="article-full", id="Seafront spot: Diners overlook West Beach", alt="Seafront spot: Diners overlook West Beach")

“Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.”

%image('16398300', type="article-full", id="Cosy spot: Seating at Martello Lounge", alt="Cosy spot: Seating at Martello Lounge")

The firm said it is offering everything from burgers, big breakfasts, tapas and cocktails to brunch options, buttermilk chicken, delicious desserts and cakes.

Bosses have also agreed to donate 50p from the sale of every burger and 20p for every coffee sold in its first month to RNLI Clacton Lifeboat.

%image('16398322', type="article-full", id="Big investment: The upstairs area of the new venure", alt="Big investment: The upstairs area of the new venure")

Plans for the development said the venue would represent an investment of £1million and create 30 new jobs.

%image('16398286', type="article-full", id="Art attack: The retro inspired decor", alt="Art attack: The retro inspired decor")

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said he was delighted Clacton was able to secure such an established brand.