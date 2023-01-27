SHOPPERS will get the chance to board a ‘chatty bus’ as part of a project aimed at tackling loneliness in north Essex.

Hedingham and Chambers will be bringing the Chatty Bus to the county for the first time on Thursday for a special journey to Colchester and Clacton It will mark Mind’s Time to Talk Day, which aims to encourage conversations with family, friends or colleagues about mental health.

Beginning its journey at the Co-op Foodstore, located on Stanway Retail Park, the Chatty Bus will be on site from 10am until noon before heading across to the Clacton Shopping Village, where it will be positioned from 1pm to 3pm. At each destination, a mobile human library will be on board to help spark conversations with shoppers.

Taking time out to talk on the bus can help improve mental health (Image: Kat Markerting)

In contrast to a usual mobile library, the mobile human library is home to a collection of ‘human books’ each of whom can be checked out so people can spend a few minutes in conversation with that person, learning from their experience.

Human books on board the Chatty Bus will include the director of the Essex Book Festival, Ros Green, to talk about storytelling, Nikki Thurgood from Black Jacket Group to talk about food and drink, and award-winning author Ray Star to share reflections on parenthood.

Davina Langley, from Hedingham and Chambers, said: “This is the first time we have been able to bring the bus to Essex.

“Helping us all to talk more openly about mental health is a key part in improving our sense of wellbeing.

The Chatty Bus helps to tackle loneliness and isolation. Picture: Kat Marketing (Image: Kat Marketing)

“Beginning conversations with those around us is the start of that and the bus is a great way to connect communities and help people meet new people.

“The Chatty Bus goes that one step further acting as a platform to bring people together, encouraging them to speak up with those around them and battle back against feelings of isolation and loneliness.”

Jo Wright, a community fundraiser for Mind, added: “Finding help starts with speaking out, so Time to Talk Day encourages us all to talk more about our feelings and our mental health.”