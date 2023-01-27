THE University of Essex is set to create a “nationally significant" new Centre for Coastal Communities to support Clacton’s £20million levelling-up project.

The Government announced this month that the resort’s proposals for funding to the Government’s £4.8billion Levelling Up Fund has been successful.

The cash will be used to create a new library and learning space, café, a community and commercial building and 28 homes, centred on Carnarvon House, Clacton, along with improvements to the multi-storey car park.

Work has already begun to demolish Carnarvon House, a former office block used by the NHS, in preparation for the project.

The University of Essex has now announced that it will establish a Centre for Coastal Communities as part of the improvement project.

It said the “nationally significant academic centre” could be established to lead on adult education and create a research presence in Tendring.

Professor David O’Mahony, dean of partnerships, said the university will now work to finalise a formal agreement to take the centre forward, which will form part of the Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing launched by the university last year.

He said: “We are so excited about being involved in this project which will have such a significant impact in Clacton.

“We want the Centre for Coastal Communities to play a key role in extending the educational opportunities in Clacton and the wider Tendring area.

“We also have a very ambitious vision for what our Centre for Coastal Communities can achieve in Tendring, regionally and nationally.

“It will allow the university and partners to put in place a step-change in our engagement with, and support for coastal communities.

“The centre will be a national hub of excellence for championing coastal communities."

He added that the centre will focus on addressing inequalities and opportunities in many coastal communities and will use the university's strengths in data analytics, public health, educational-based outreach, the development of new technologies and cross-disciplinary research to address the "considerable" need and potential in coastal communities.

“Lesley Wagland, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for economic renewal, said: “We aim to build a higher skilled and healthier workforce which is able to access good, higher paying jobs.

“The proposed expansion of the University of Essex to Clacton would be an important step in driving change toward that important aim, increasing the pipeline of these higher paid jobs, and significant business opportunities.”

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for partnerships, said: “Developing skills and educational attainment is a key priority for us, and having a central presence from the University of Essex in this way will inspire and support our young people to achieve that.”