A POLICE officer has been sacked after being caught with people who were in the possession of cannabis while he was off duty.

Former policeman Arvin Bhambra also used a police system to access forbidden information on October 9 last year.

Chief Constable of Essex Police Ben-Julian Harrington said Bhambra’s actions “seriously undermined” public trust in the force.

A hearing on Monday heard between October 16 and 30, Bhambra was stopped by the police four times while off-duty.

On these occasions, there were people in the car being driven by the former cop who had been or were in possession of cannabis.

The conduct hearing found he had breached standards of professional behaviour regarding discreditable conduct, duties and responsibilities, confidentiality, orders and instructions.

Bhambra was given a drugs tests when stopped which was negative. He was suspended from duty in October and did not return.

Mr Harrington said: “Where behaviour is wrong and falls far short of what the public expect we will take decisive and robust action.

“Ex-PC Bhambra’s association to known drug users and his improper use of a police systems is one example of this. “We cannot have people who behave like that in our force.”

Bhambra’s name will be placed on the Police Barred List.