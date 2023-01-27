COUNCIL bosses have approved plans to push ahead with the £3million redevelopment of a former sheltered housing block in Lawford.

Residents were moved out of the main block of Honeycroft, in Waldegrave Way, in 2017 and part of the out-dated facility was demolished in 2021.

The council proposed building up to 20 homes for the elderly on the site, but following a tendering process, it is now aiming to build 13.

The council's cabinet approved the principle of going ahead with the development at a meeting on Friday.

A total of £3.25million has been earmarked for the project, to be funded from the council’s housing budget, with the money recouped over 30 years.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member for housing, said this had the potential to be a landmark project for the authority.

“This is an exciting and innovative project, delivering not only quality homes for our residents, but also using a brownfield site and council asset alongside setting a high standard for low-carbon construction in our district,” he said “It also represents a prudent long-term investment and value-for-money for the council.

“I am pleased my cabinet colleagues agree that this is a worthy project, and I will be commending it to full council next month.”

Eight separate bungalows on the site remain in place and are occupied.

The council said those residents there would benefit from the new communal spaces proposed as part of the scheme.

A report said: "The recommended bidder is Rose Builders who have put forward a scheme to construct 13 new lifetime bungalows, a small community building with an optional flat above and all the associated landscaping and parking necessary for the site.

"The proposed scheme incorporates many carbon-reducing technologies, including solar panels, heat pumps, water butts, electric vehicle charging points and even the option of a green wall."

The properties will be "lifetime homes" and will provide accessible living for elderly people to stay in the community despite changing physical needs.

Work can begin on the project, which is expected to take 18 months, if the budget is approved by the full council next month.