HUNDREDS of worried residents have petitioned council bosses not to build hundreds of homes on a series of green spaces in towns and villages across Tendring.

Tendring Council has mooted building up to 270 homes on 69 parcels of land in bid to raise much-needed cash in the face of shrinking financial support from the Government.

The proposals could potentially see homes shoehorned into empty corner plots, green spaces, verges, overgrown land, car parks and former garages owned by the authority.

The proposals include up to 18 homes in Brighton Road, Holland-on-Sea, as well as 12 terraced houses on the green at Cambridge Court, Old Road, Clacton, and even six terraced homes on a green verge in a flood zone in North Street, Walton.

In Dovercourt, the proposals include ten homes in both Beach Road and Grange Road, as well as eight homes in Fryatt Avenue.

Threatened - Haven Gardens in Holland-on-Sea (Image: TDC)

A petition launched by resident Caroline Saye, which has been signed by 432 people, has now been presented to the council.

She called on the council to “take no further action in respect of exploring the potential for development or disposal for each of the 69 proposed areas of land until such time as a public meeting or meetings have been held to provide all residents with the ability to express their views”.

Mrs Saye is expected to be invited to address the council’s cabinet next month.

The move comes after residents in Holland-on-Sea launched a similar petition over the proposals in December calling on council bosses not to block their sea views by building a dozen new homes at Manor Way and Haven Avenue.

Following that petition, Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader, said: “Our decision in July was only to look at options for these sites, something we have to do to make sure we’re getting best value for taxpayers.

“This will take quite some time for our officers to complete, alongside the other important work they have, and so communities need not get alarmed at this stage.

“While this work is ongoing we cannot rule out any site for development – likewise we cannot rule any site in.”