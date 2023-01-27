AN adult learning provider will host events to raise awareness of apprenticeship opportunities in north Essex.

ACL Essex will host the events to mark apprenticeship week which will see two online events take place over the week.

The first event will focus on prospective apprentices, providing the opportunity to speak to the ACL Essex team about the apprenticeships on offer.

The second event will inform employers on how apprenticeships can improve their businesses.

Lisa Jarentowski, principal at ACL Essex, is championing the learning provider’s apprenticeship offer.

She said: “This year, we’re excited to host apprenticeship events as part of Apprenticeship Week.

"We have lots of opportunities for apprentices and employers, so why not come down and take a look at what we have on offer.”

During the week, ACL Essex will work together with Essex County Council services to dispel myths surrounding apprenticeships, highlight opportunities available to its employees, celebrate the achievements of apprentices, and showcase examples and success stories from across the county.

Apprenticeship week will take place between February 6 to 12.

For more information visit aclessex.com/apprenticeship-events.