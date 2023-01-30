FUNDING to help support Tendring residents with mental health issues, loneliness, social isolation, and suicide prevention has been granted to 18 organisations.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), through the Tendring Together project, has awarded grants totalling £488,181.

All successful organisations were invited to a special event to showcase their work and explain how they plan to use the funding.

iCarp, which runs an outdoor therapy programme in Great Oakley, has been awarded £9,600.

Mark Wheeler, joint chief executive officer of iCarp, said: “Previously, we’ve been working predominantly with military veterans.

“But we were approached to ask if we would be able to work with patients in the community who are very isolated and struggling with feeling lonely, which is impacting on their mental health.

“With this funding we would be able to provide a monthly trip where they would come and take part in fishing. We’ve got beehives and chickens so they can interact with the animals and spend time in nature.”

The programme hopes to increase confidence, provide a safe social space for participants, and improve self-esteem while learning new skills and spending time in nature.

New Funding - Feel Well domain lead George Davidson, Indira Allen from Tendring Specialist Stroke Service, and David Sollis from Colchester and Tendring Youth Enquiry Service. (Image: CVS Tendring)

Colchester and Tendring Youth Enquiry Service (YES) has been awarded £49,929.

David Sollis, chief executive officer of YES, said: “The main part of the funding is for a drop-in space, a safe space for young people in Tendring to talk about any issues they are facing.

“If they need further support or mentoring we can do that in that space.

“We are in talks with partners to find the right location for this to happen.”

Tenring Specialist Stroke Service (TSSS) has received £50,000.

Indira Allen, from TSSS, said: “This funding is for new therapy staffing positions.

“It’s a real opportunity for us to support stroke survivors regain their confidence in the community.”

The Feel Well funding was delivered by Tendring Together on behalf of the NHS North East Essex Alliance.

Yvette Wetton, head of infrastructure at CVST, said: “The Feel Well domain funding is a great example of the health and voluntary sector working together to support the mental health needs of the community.”