A COMMUNITY supermarket has opened its doors permanently in the country's most deprived neighbourhood.

Brooklands Community Shop in Jaywick's Brooklands Estate will allow residents to buy food and household essentials at reduced prices.

Following a successful first few months running a weekly pop-up shop from the Jaywick Community Resource Centre, the Brooklands Community Shop has moved into new permanent premises.

Staff and volunteers have now moved the shop into its newly refurbished and fully fitted home at 12 Brooklands Gardens.

For a small annual membership fee, anyone with a Jaywick postcode can come and visit three times a week.

The shop is open on Monday and Tuesday between 10am and 2pm and on Friday between 12pm and 4pm.

The shop is run by the Jaywick Community Resource Centre, with funding provided by Essex County Council's Levelling Up Fund.

Councillor Louise McKinlay, deputy leader of Essex Council, said: "We know how much pressure family budgets are currently under, especially following Christmas, and this new supermarket offers residents the opportunity to save money on food but still have the chance to shop freely and choose what and how they want to spend their money.

"It is clear that there is a real demand for this type of service, and so we hope to open more community supermarkets across our Levelling Up activity areas very shortly so that we can reach even more families across the County who need support."

Shelly Tidman, project manager from the Brooklands Community Shop, said: "I am so pleased we were able to get the money from Essex County Council to make this happen.

"It has been a lot of hard work, but the feedback from people has been so nice."

Councillor Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council cabinet member, added: "Community supermarkets are not only a cost-effective way of getting your shopping but can also bring areas together.

"Jaywick already has a powerful community, and I do not doubt that this will serve to forge even deeper ties in the neighbourhood; while also tackling the issue of people having to travel into Clacton for their shopping."