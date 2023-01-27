THE first meeting has been held of a network of former Tendring civic leaders.

Set up by the current Tendring Council chairman, Peter Harris, the League of Chairmen’s inaugural meeting took place this month.

The League of Chairmen aims to bring together all of the authority’s past civic leads.

It aims to look at ways of supporting the current chairman in their efforts to represent the district and fundraise for their chosen charities each year.

Mr Harris, who announced he would be setting up the group at November’s full council, said the first meeting – held in mid-January – had been a success.

He said: “It was a privilege to enjoy the pleasure of such esteemed company and to learn from the shared experiences we’ve all had.

“The first meeting was so useful to me, and I hope this network can grow into a real support mechanism for future chairmen of the council – and indeed for promotion of our wonderful district.

“I look forward to future meetings of the League of Chairmen.”