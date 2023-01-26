The line-up for Creamfields South 2023 has been revealed, ahead of the festival's return to Hylands Park in Chelmsford at the end of May.
The likes of Becky Hill, Example, Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and Fatboy Slim are confirmed to be performing.
Creamfields South only started as a festival last year, with the original Creamfields celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching a second UK-based festival.
It is currently scheduled to take place at the end of May from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28.
JUST ANNOUNCED! Creamfields South lineup unleashed 🔥— Creamfields South (@CreamfieldSouth) January 26, 2023
Tickets on sale tomorrow 9AM (GMT)! Sign up now to be the first in line 👉https://t.co/NAxAxTI8zL pic.twitter.com/IR6dCgmawk
Creamfields South 2023 full line-up
Friday
- Becky Hill
- Example
- Tiesto
Saturday
- Annie Mac
- Calvin Harris
- Camelphat
- Carl Cox
- Chase and Status
- Eric Prydz
- Jamie Jones
- Marc Kinchen
- Nina Kraviz
- Sam Divine
Sunday
- Andy C
- Ben Hemsley
- Fatboy Slim
- Gorgon City
- Hannah Laing
- Joel Corry
- Kolsch
- LF System
- Patrick Topping
- Sonny Fodera
- Swedish House Mafia
Where to get Creamfields South tickets
Tickets are set to go on sale via Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday, January 27, and can be found at the website here.
What stages will there be at Creamfields South?
The Arc stage will be at Creamfields South this year, and it is over 100 metres wide and 15 metres tall.
Tiesto will headline it on the Friday, Calvin Harris will do so on the Saturday and Swedish House Mafia will do so on the Sunday.
Additionally, the Runway stage will be at the festival, which is a 20,000-capacity outdoor structure.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel