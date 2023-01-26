The line-up for Creamfields South 2023 has been revealed, ahead of the festival's return to Hylands Park in Chelmsford at the end of May.

The likes of Becky Hill, Example, Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and Fatboy Slim are confirmed to be performing.

Creamfields South only started as a festival last year, with the original Creamfields celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching a second UK-based festival.

It is currently scheduled to take place at the end of May from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Creamfields South lineup unleashed 🔥

Tickets on sale tomorrow 9AM (GMT)! Sign up now to be the first in line 👉https://t.co/NAxAxTI8zL pic.twitter.com/IR6dCgmawk — Creamfields South (@CreamfieldSouth) January 26, 2023

Creamfields South 2023 full line-up

Friday

Becky Hill

Example

Tiesto

Saturday

Annie Mac

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Carl Cox

Chase and Status

Eric Prydz

Jamie Jones

Marc Kinchen

Nina Kraviz

Sam Divine

Sunday

Andy C

Ben Hemsley

Fatboy Slim

Gorgon City

Hannah Laing

Joel Corry

Kolsch

LF System

Patrick Topping

Sonny Fodera

Swedish House Mafia

Where to get Creamfields South tickets

Tickets are set to go on sale via Ticketmaster at 9am on Friday, January 27, and can be found at the website here.

What stages will there be at Creamfields South?





The Arc stage will be at Creamfields South this year, and it is over 100 metres wide and 15 metres tall.

Tiesto will headline it on the Friday, Calvin Harris will do so on the Saturday and Swedish House Mafia will do so on the Sunday.

Additionally, the Runway stage will be at the festival, which is a 20,000-capacity outdoor structure.