Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Pip and Sandy

Pip (left) and Sandy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Not stated on RSPCA page

Age - Four years old (approx.)

Breed - Terrier crossbreed (Pip) and Pomeranian (Sandy)

Colour - Grey (Pip) and Tan/white (Sandy)

Pip and Sandy came into the care of the RSPCA as strays. They are described as "friendly and affectionate" but also a little "shocked and confused with the way their life is going".

Sandy is more confident and Pip just seems to follow where Sandy goes, so the pair are looking for a home together.

The RSPCA say it is possible that the two dogs have not lived in a house before so might require a calm and patient approach to toilet training, walking on a lead and having the run of the house.

If you want to adopt Pip and Sandy you can view their full profile here.

Star

Star (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three to six months old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White

Star is a Lurcher puppy that is looking for her forever home and would require an adopter with lots of time and energy.

Any children in the house must be 10 years old or above, and Star will need access to a private secure garden.

Patience and positive reward-based training are also a must for Star to grow into a well-behaved, well-rounded adult dog.

If you want to adopt Star you can view their full profile here.

Oreo

Oreo (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and white

Oreo is described as a friendly but shy cat by the RSPCA, and she is looking for her forever home.

She would prefer to be the only cat in the home and could live with children of secondary school age.

Additionally, she would need to be able to go outside and explore, as well as have company around for a good part of the day.

If you want to adopt Oreo you can view their full profile here.

Autumn

Autumn (RSPCA) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tortoiseshell

Autumn came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray and is now looking for a home of her own.

She enjoys relaxing and curling up on people's laps for a bit of gentle attention.

Autumn could potentially live with a calm dog, but would most likely prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you want to adopt Autumn you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July in 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”