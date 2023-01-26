POLICE are investigating an attempted robbery where a woman was shoved against a brick wall.

It was reported the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking along Eton Road, Clacton, at around 10.05pm on Tuesday, January 24, when she was approached from behind by someone who tried to grab her bag.

She held on to and shouted for help before the attacker shoved her against a wall and ran off, the incident left her with a sore back and hip.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am-9pm.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101 but in an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.”

When reporting, please quote crime reference number 42/14722/23.