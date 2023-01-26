POLICE are hunting for a man in connection with an investigation into several offences including common assault.

Roy Townsend, 29, of Clacton, also goes by the name Frank Miller and is described as white, slim five feet seven inches tall, with medium-length dark brown hair.

He is known to frequent the Clacton town centre area.

When submitting a report please quote the crime reference number 42/305366/22.

