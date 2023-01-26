A DEVELOPER is holding several events across Essex this month to help buyers find the best way to afford a new home.

The events, hosted by Taylor Wimpey, are designed to highlight schemes the company can offer buyers to bring their dream home within reach of their budget.

Taylor Wimpey is inviting people to visit developments in Burnham, Great Bentley, Kirby Cross and Maldon.

Alex Greaves, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey London, said: “We know that times are tougher than they have been in recent years, which means that moving home is an even bigger decision for many people.

“We want people to know that Taylor Wimpey has a wide range of ways to help them afford their dream property.

“Whatever your circumstances, come and visit us at our developments across Essex this month and let us take care of your move.”

Buyers will be able to speak to the sales team about the various incentives on offer and ask questions of an independent financial advisor.

They will also be able to look around a range of show homes to help visualise life in a Taylor Wimpey property.

Events will take place on Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, at The Laurels in Kirby Cross, Samphire Meadow in Frinton, Hartford Green in Great Bentley, Handley Gardens in Maldon and Emberton Grange in Burnham.

For more information visit taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/essex.