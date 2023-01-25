A HORSE was rescued by firefighters after being unable to stand up after falling over.

Crews from Dovercourt and Chelmsford Fire Station were called to Wrabness Road in Ramsey at 2.24pm this afternoon.

The horse was lifted with the help of the Animal Rescue Unit from Chelmsford and a vet.

She was back on her feet by 4.14pm and returned safely to her stable.

