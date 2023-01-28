A RANGE of unique Essex properties are up for auction next month.

Properties in Maldon, Colchester, Brightlingsea. Chelmsford and Basildon are set to go under the hammer at Clive Emson Auctioneers in February.

1. First-floor maisonette for investment

Colchester maisonette: up for auction (Image: Clive Emson)

Where: 205 Bergholt Road, Colchester

Price: £130,000 to £140,000

This two-bedroom maisonette is vacant and up for investment in Braiswick.

The property is in need of some minor refurbishment work.

2. Bungalow up for improvement

Brightlingsea bungalow: up for auction (Image: Clive Emson)

Where: 12A Creekhurst Close, Brightlingsea

Price: £200,000

This semi-detached residential bungalow has gardens at the front and rear as well as an off-road parking space and garage.

It is up for auction with vacant possession.

It is in need of some improvement but has a gas heating system and double-glazed windows.

3. Three-storey mixed-use investment property

High Street: investment property (Image: Clive Emson)

Where: 32, 32A and 32B High Street, Maldon

Price: Freehold guide price of £550,000 to £575,000

This three-story property in Maldon High Street is split into three commercial spaces, with two currently in use and one vacant office space.

Number 32 is let by Templeman Opticians and 32A is let by The Diner restaurant.

The ground floor entrance and upstairs office space of 32B is vacant.

It is part let at £31,000 per year and is expected to have the potential to reach a rental value of £54,000 when fully let.

4. Three-bedroom residential property

Chelmsford home: semi-detached house (Image: Clive Emson)

Where: 49 Lower Street, Chelmsford

Price: Freehold guide price of £360,000 to £375,000

This extended semi-detached house near Chelmsford city centre is listed with vacant possession.

5. Split level maisonette

Basildon flat: up for auction (Image: Clive Emson)

Where: 460 Whitmore Way, Basildon

Price: Leasehold guide price of £75,000

This property above a parade of shops is in need of complete refurbishment.

The property is listed with vacant possession.