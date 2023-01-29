THE biggest national strike day for a generation will see everyone from teachers and civil servants to train drivers and university employees down tools on February 1.

But what has inspired these mass walk-outs and to what extent will the demonstrations impact commuters, students and residents in Essex?

When I ventured to the picket line outside Colchester Hospital, where nurses were taking part in two days of strike action, their demand for more pay took a back seat.

Those wielding placards and chanting “Save the NHS” were just as concerned about patient safety and working conditions, for example, as they were their own needs.

As long-serving Colchester Hospital nurse Anna Swan, 64, put it: “This is more than about the money. I love the NHS and it matters so much to me.

“But it I am very frightened for the NHS - it is crumbling around us.”

Although an increase in wages is of course one of the main demands being tabled by many of the unionists striking in February, the action is also about much, much more.

As many as 100,000 civil servants across 124 Government departments, for example, are also demanding their pensions and the future of their jobs be protected.

Workers at the University of Essex, which has a campus in Colchester, are also being encouraged to down tools over pension cuts and conditions, as well as wages.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU, said: "Students understand that staff working conditions are their learning conditions and we are proud to have their support in these disputes.

"A system that relies on low pay and the rampant use of insecure contracts is a system which fails everyone."

The news of the strikes has caused some concern among students, but bosses at the educational facility have moved to reassure them.

A spokesman for the University of Essex said: “We are aware that news of further industrial action may cause alarm to some students.

“We want to reassure you the university will do everything we can to ensure any disruption affects you as little as possible.

“We understand any uncertainty can cause worry. We want to remind you that our wellbeing services are available if you need them.”

Disruption to students in schools is also expected, as teachers in Essex who are part of the National Education Union prepare to stage mass walkouts on February 1.

The teachers are striking for a 12 per cent pay increase, a move which has been described as “deeply disappointing” by the Government. But not everyone agrees.

Colchester resident Christine Green said: “I am backing everyone who goes on strike for fair pay and conditions.

“This country is an absolute joke and everyone is going to suffer in the long run if people don't stand up for their rights.

“What a sad world we live in when we cannot all come together for each other.”

Greater Anglia train drivers who are part of the ASLEF union will also go on strike on February 1, as well as RMT members.

Both unions are asking for a pay rise, but the latter has also raised concerns over job security and compulsory redundancies.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary said: "This round of strikes will show how important our members are to this country and will send a clear message.

"We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of Government is presiding over these talks.

“Working people across our class need a pay rise and we are determined to win that for our members in RMT."

As a result of the demonstrations, Greater Anglia services will be affected and passengers are being advised to avoid travelling where possible.

Trains will still run – albeit less frequently - between Colchester and London Liverpool Street, but there will be no services departing stations in the likes of Clacton.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We are very sorry that once again our customers will be disrupted by strikes.

“We’re only able to run a fraction of our usual services, so our advice again is to avoid using our trains on strike days.

“The rail industry is working hard to resolve these disputes and talks will continue with ASLEF and RMT to reach an agreement.”