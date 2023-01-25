AN officer investigating a serious assault last year has described the impact it has had on the victim, around five months on.

Police are continuing to investigate the serious assault, which occurred in Harwich on Friday, September 2, last year.

Officers were called to Shakers Bar shortly before midnight following reports of a man sustaining serious injuries outside the venue.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds. He has since made a recovery but has suffered mentally since the assault.

PC Jamie Knowles, who is investigating this assault, said: “The victim sustained life-threatening injuries following this assault but has thankfully made a full recovery. However, what happened to him has had a detrimental impact on him and his family.

“We have continued to investigate this assault. The two men, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have since been released without further action.

“This serious assault took place outside a busy bar and we believe there are members of the public who witnessed what happened and can help us.

“If you have any information which could help us, please get in contact.”

READ MORE >> Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing in Harwich

Ivan Henderson, Harwich Mayor, said: “This sounds like a horrendous incident

“I hope the young victim makes a full recovery from his injuries.

“There appears to have been a worrying increase in violent incidents.

“I will support any measures for the toughening up of laws to make sure those who have used a weapon face the full weight of the law.

“I hope whoever is responsible for this attack is brought to justice.

“People have the right to feel safe when they are going out anywhere.”

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police through its website or by using its online chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am and 9pm.

Alternatively, you can call police on 101 but always call 999 in an emergency.

Anonymous reports can be submitted to Crimestoppers by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 1526 of September 2.