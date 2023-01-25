AN unexploded bomb has been discovered in an Essex village as disposal experts are on scene.

Essex Police say they recieved reports of an "unexploded ordnance" in Bradwell on Sea shortly after 11am yesterday, Tuesday, January 24.

Officers arrived and liaised with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts and a cordon was put in place.

The cordon remained in place overnight and has been extended to today, Wednesday, January 25.

The item is due to be dealt with by EOD.

Essex Police has said it will provide updates on the situation as and when possible.

The Ministry of Defence has also been contacted for comment.