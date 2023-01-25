A QUIRKY café and bar has been opened in a coastal town after an empty seafront building was transformed into a retro-inspired retreat.

Martello Lounge, owned by Loungers UK, has launched inside the 70-year-old Atlanta Building, located in Lower Promenade, Clacton.

The venue, the design of which is “a nod to a glamorous bygone era”, serves up a unique experience as much as it does an eclectic menu.

Everything from burgers, big breakfasts, tapas and cocktails to brunch options, buttermilk chicken, delicious desserts and cakes is on offer.

Customers who visit the new venue will be greeted with heavily patterned wallpapers, cool-looking tiling and stripped wooden floors.

There is also oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting.

Bosses at the Martello Lounge have also agreed to donate 50p from the sale of every burger and 20p for every coffee sold in its first month to RNLI Clacton Lifeboat.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Loungers to Clacton.

“Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.”

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said he was delighted Clacton was able to secure such an established brand.

He said: "We are currently exploring how to better use our coastline.

"We now we are seeing private businesses getting behind that too, looking at how they can improve their offering will not only benefit visitors to the area but residents alike.

“I look forward to seeing them thrive in 2023.

“If you think you can deliver something exciting along part of our seafront – whether it is one of our suggestions above or something else – please do get in touch with us.”